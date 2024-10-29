Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.40 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,035 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

