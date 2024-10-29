Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 161.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

