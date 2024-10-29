loanDepot (LDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,556.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,556.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $97,917.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,496,031 shares of company stock worth $6,576,802. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

