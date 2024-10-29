Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $555.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.