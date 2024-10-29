Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGY

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.