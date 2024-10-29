Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Marin Software has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%.

Marin Software stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

