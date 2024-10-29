MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 374,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 953.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 414.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 313,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $105.05 million during the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

