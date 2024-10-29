Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.13 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $578.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $536.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $398.59 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.