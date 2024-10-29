Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $525.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.68.
MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MA opened at $508.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.66 and its 200-day moving average is $465.65. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $364.72 and a 12-month high of $518.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
