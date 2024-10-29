MBA Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

