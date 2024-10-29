MBA Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 94,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $704.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $812.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $904.42. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $582.48 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.