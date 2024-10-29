MBA Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

ResMed Trading Down 3.6 %

ResMed stock opened at $246.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.57. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,002.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,015,924.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,002.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

