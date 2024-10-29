Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

