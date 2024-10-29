Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $41.18. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 109,112 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $355.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 23.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251,310.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 5,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $201,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,727.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 91.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 126,375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 441.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 75.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 61,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

