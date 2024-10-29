Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0020

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

