MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $45.23 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $45.23 or 0.00063245 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $275.95 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,507.61 or 0.99992835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

