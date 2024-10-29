Middlesex Water (MSEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect Middlesex Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

