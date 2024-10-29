Mincon Group plc Declares Dividend of €0.01 (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

LON MCON opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £76.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3,620.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.30. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Friday.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

