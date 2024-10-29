MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 440,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRA. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MIRA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of MIRA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 4,919,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

