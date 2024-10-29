Modiv Industrial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 1,045.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.
Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.21.
Insider Transactions at Modiv Industrial
In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
