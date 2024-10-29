Modiv Industrial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 1,045.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613. Modiv Industrial has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 653,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,923.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

