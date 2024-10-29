MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 196,591 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,591 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

