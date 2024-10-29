MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,089. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.