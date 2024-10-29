MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,188. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.