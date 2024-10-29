MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,565,676. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $346.45 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

