Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

