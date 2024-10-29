Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCBI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $21.75.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

