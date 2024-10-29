Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MCBI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $21.75.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Commerce Bancorp
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.