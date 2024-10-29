Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCBI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $21.75.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.