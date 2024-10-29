Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $79.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.
NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
