Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $79.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.