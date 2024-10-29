National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $46.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.02 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

