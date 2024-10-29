NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 80,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 58,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,195,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,019,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NEE opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.