Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

Nichias stock remained flat at $22.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Nichias has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

