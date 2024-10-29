Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 137,429 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

