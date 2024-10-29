Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 35.1% in the third quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $555.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

