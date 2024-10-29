Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,093 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI opened at $201.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

