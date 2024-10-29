Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.10 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

ITW opened at $256.87 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

