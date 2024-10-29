Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,197.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,082.71. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $35,789,929. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

