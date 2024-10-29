Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,934.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

