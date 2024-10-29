Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 1.5 %

NAT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,780. The company has a market cap of $689.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.20. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

