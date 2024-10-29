Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NWN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 241,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,795. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

