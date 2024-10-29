NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.32-3.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 314,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.