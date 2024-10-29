Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $504.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

