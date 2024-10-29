NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $94.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE NRG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 148.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

