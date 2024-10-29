NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 720893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

