O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 2,589,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.