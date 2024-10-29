Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,072. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

