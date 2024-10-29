Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,385,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 5,641,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,754.2 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OCDGF remained flat at $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

