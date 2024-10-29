Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) versus OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than OceanPal.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million 2.23 $145.25 million $4.19 6.68 OceanPal $18.96 million 0.65 -$1.98 million ($2.87) -0.58

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and OceanPal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% OceanPal -58.08% -14.26% -13.78%

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats OceanPal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About OceanPal

(Get Free Report)

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.