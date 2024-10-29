Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $23.14. 11,623,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 4,273,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.