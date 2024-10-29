Old Port Advisors Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $414.04 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

