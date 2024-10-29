Old Port Advisors Sells 2,590 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,035,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 729,607 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 629,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 338,093 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

