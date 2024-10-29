Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA) Insider Quentin Flannery Buys 4,900,000 Shares

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Free Report) insider Quentin Flannery purchased 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,470,000.00 ($967,105.26).

Omega Oil & Gas Stock Performance

About Omega Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Omega Oil & Gas Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in two exploration permits, Authorities to Prospect 2037 and 2038; and Petroleum Lease 17, a petroleum lease in the Surat-Bowen Basin located in South-East Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.